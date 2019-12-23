By Leah Ngoma

The Human Rights Commission is calling on the Zambia police service to grant Musician Fumba Chama, popularly known as Pilato, and three others police bond or take them to court today.

The Commission is calling on the restoration of the right to liberty of Mr. Chama and his co-accused in the alleged unlawful assembly charge, Mr. Lazarus Mambwe, and Alliance for Community Action Executive Director, Laura Miti and the programme manager, Bornwell Mwewa in accordance with the state obligation to respect the rights of suspects.

Police in Livingstone on Saturday arrested Pilato and charged him with unlawful assembly as he was addressing scores of youths at a church in Livingstone’s Libuyu township at a meeting dubbed “youth insaka” while Ms. Miti and mr Mwewa were detained after they travelled to livingstone to negotiate pilato’s release.

Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya explains that section 33 of the criminal procedure code act provides that accused persons who are detained without a warrant may be granted police bond if it is not practicable to take them before an appropriate competent court of law within 24 hours.

