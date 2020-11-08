HUMBLE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU CONGRATULATES JOE BIDEN
President Edgar Lungu writes…
A hearty congratulations to United States of America President-elect, Mr Joseph R. Biden Jr and VP-Elect Ms. Kamala Harris.
On behalf of the people of Zambia, I look forward to continued warm relations between our country and the United States of America under your leadership.
#USA_ZambiaRelations
Next after Donald Trump is Edgar Lungu to go. Edgar Lungu and his Pornographic Party has divided Zambia. We wanted a United Zambia and focus on economic recovery destroyed by PFools.
A Wolf looks humble in Sheep skins! A humble person subjects themselves to the Rule of Law. A humble person respects all tribes. A humble person does not show seeds of division. A humble person does not keep grudges. A humble person does not abuse authority of office to get at his enemies! A humble person is not careless with words. A humble person does not use words like Utupuba! A humble person is tolerant of divergent views! A humble person is truthful and honest and does not entertain corruption! A humble person listens to expert advice. When experts say debt has become unsustainable, a truly humble person will not arrogantly say they will continue borrowing in the name of shoddy infrastructure! The question is has Chagwa demonstrated this humility or it’s just humility yapakanwa? Humility is not putting on work suits and unblocking drainages my komboni! That is just putting up a show. That is putting on Sheep skin! For us to be convinced, there must be real demonstration of Ubuntu in action! Release all political prisoners. Drop all politically motivated charges and restore people’s freedoms, demilitarize the police and stop all abuses, restore the rule of Law, criminalize political party militia cadres, stop all attempts at abrogating the Constitution through a third term. This is the only way to demonstrate change of heart. Unfortunately, the only solution is to do what Americans have done to the PF of Trump’s America! A lot of damage has been done to our institutions of governance through cronyism and appointment of cadres in sensitive positions. The only solution is to uproot PF and bring in another set of leaders to help restore sanity! You cannot expect the same minds that have caused us problems to have the solutions to the problems they have caused. How is it that most Minister’s in PF are keeping Wildlife in Residential areas? Zebras, Lechwes, impalas, etc are now being domesticated by our Minister’s and other high ranking PF officials. If this is not poaching and cruelty to Wildlife, what is it? You remove animals from their natural habitats and you starve them by giving them Maize Bran?
Zambians must salapuka and stop being cheated by these evil stants of but Humble! The devil does the same! The devil does not come with horns and dragon tails. The devil comes in Sheep’s clothing, in Angelic clothes to deceive!
Let us not allow those who have robbed widows and orphans and state coffers to continue looting this country under the camouflage of by Humble! Wake up komboni people! Wake up mwebakumushi! Wake up bamushanina bwali! You are accomplices in this destruction of your country if you allow PF to continue getting away with wrong doing! Be as Patriotic as the Americans!