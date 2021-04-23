Lusaka, Friday 23, April 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Tasila Lungu mwansa has harvested vegetables from her garden as her followers react positively to her agricultural step.

The Nkoloma ward Councillor posted on her Facebook page with the caption “My vegetables are ready” attracted a plethora of comments from her followers.

Some of them showing pictures of themselves in their gardens with their vegetables, others wanting to be invited to pick some and others saying they are encouraged to grow their own vegetables

#SmartEagles2021

