Lusaka, Friday 23, April 2021 (Smart Eagles)
Tasila Lungu mwansa has harvested vegetables from her garden as her followers react positively to her agricultural step.

The Nkoloma ward Councillor posted on her Facebook page with the caption “My vegetables are ready” attracted a plethora of comments from her followers.

Some of them showing pictures of themselves in their gardens with their vegetables, others wanting to be invited to pick some and others saying they are encouraged to grow their own vegetables
#SmartEagles2021
176546333_2844544075859004_8271555370644359117_n

176558209_2844543962525682_7122328481531218646_n

176786931_2844544025859009_3300853481107550239_n

176845111_2844543912525687_9057963487618488697_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here