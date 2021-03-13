HUNDREDS DITCH PF IN SAMFYA TO JOIN UPND

More than 300 PF members in Katanshya ward of Bangweulu Constituency of Samfya District in Luapula Province led by former Councillor and Ward Chairman Mr. Kabamba Kasalwe ditched PF to join the Mighty UPND.

We are tired of PF lies and this time we know them very well and we will eat their money which actually is our money stolen from us through corruption which is unprecedented under President Lungu said Mr Kasalwe amid shouts of approval by Katanshya residents. The road between Samfya business district and Kantanshya which economically leads to various fishing sites at Chali, Kang’wena, Kampolombo etc is in deplorable state and almost impassable, a distance which ideally is supposed to take less than an hour now takes over three hours. Mr. Kasalwe wondered how a so called pro-poor government can neglect people in such a manner.

At hand to receive the defectors were Chairman for Energy Eng. Charles Kaisala, Luapula Province Chairman Mr. Roy Mwansa, Provincial Mobilisation member Mr. Mulenga Kayula, Samfya District Chairman Mr. N’gandwe Chikombe, Bangweulu Constituency Chairman Mr. Fewdays Kaunda and other senior UPND officials who encouraged and assured them of hope.

Mr. Kasalwe further urged the people of Katanshya to vote for credible leadership of UPND led by President Hakainde Hichilema in order to get Zambia back to it’s feet. We have suffered enough and President Lungu has really failed us and it’s time for these criminals to go otherwise there will be catastrophic consequences he said.

A young lady amoung the defectors added her voice by urging the youths to go flat out and campaign for the UPND and President HH until the voting day on 12th August.

And recieving the new UPND members Mr. Mwansa encouraged them to be strong and mobilise en mass for help was just around the corner through the UPND and it’s leadership of President HH and Veep Mutate Nalumango. Look at the main road leading to this place and health facilities, they are all in deplorable state and there is nothing good you can talk about Mr. Mwansa echoed.

Eng. Kaisala urged the people of Katanshya ward to keep their voters cards and NRCs safely for its only through the use of these documents that people will redeem themselves from the shackles of poverty and PF misrule and be able to usher in HH and UPND into government. He went on to say that President Hichilema and his team will transform the abundant natural resources around Lake Bangweulu into various economic ventures like solar power plant, tourism, agriculture and fishing.