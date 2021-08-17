By Douglas Hampande
Misinformation that UPND now has 109 MPs and PF has 28, 27 or 26 should be corrected. I have done a manual count and the estimate is as follows:
1. Central 16 seats total
PF 6 UPND 10
2. Copperbelt 22 seats
PF 9 UPND 9 Indpdnt 4
3. Eastern 18 seats
PF *** UPND 3 Ind 2*
4. Luapula 15 seats
PF 13 UPND 1* Ind 1
5. Lusaka 13 seats
PF 4 UPND 9
6. Muchinga 10 seats
PF 10 UPND 0
7. Northern 13 seats
PF 10 UPND 3
8. North western 12 seats
PF 0 UPND 12
9. Southern 18 seats
PF 0 UPND 18
10. Western 19 seats
PF 0 UPND 17 PUNP 1 Ind 1
UPND 82 seats
PF 52 seats, minus Eastern Province. Out of remaining 15, Nyimba and Petauke gone to independents so we give PF 13.
Takes PF to 65 but number should reduce if more independents emerge.