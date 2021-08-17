By Douglas Hampande

Misinformation that UPND now has 109 MPs and PF has 28, 27 or 26 should be corrected. I have done a manual count and the estimate is as follows:

1. Central 16 seats total

PF 6 UPND 10

2. Copperbelt 22 seats

PF 9 UPND 9 Indpdnt 4

3. Eastern 18 seats

PF *** UPND 3 Ind 2*

4. Luapula 15 seats

PF 13 UPND 1* Ind 1

5. Lusaka 13 seats

PF 4 UPND 9

6. Muchinga 10 seats

PF 10 UPND 0

7. Northern 13 seats

PF 10 UPND 3

8. North western 12 seats

PF 0 UPND 12

9. Southern 18 seats

PF 0 UPND 18

10. Western 19 seats

PF 0 UPND 17 PUNP 1 Ind 1

UPND 82 seats

PF 52 seats, minus Eastern Province. Out of remaining 15, Nyimba and Petauke gone to independents so we give PF 13.

Takes PF to 65 but number should reduce if more independents emerge.