Losing United Party for National Development candidate in the recently held Milenge Council Chairman Brave Nsamba has been bribed with a K5000 to defect to the Patriotic Front.

Mr Nsamba is at Santa Maria in Kambashi ward of Chilubi and is expected to announce his defection when president Lungu addresses a campaign meeting in the area.

Sources in the PF have revealed that Nsamba was given K5000 and promised more money and a job in foreign service.

He is expected to insult the party leadership and brand it tribal.

Mr Nsamba never campaigned in the Milenge by election as he was always at Ellis and Everyone Night Club in Mansa leaving the party campaigners alone in the district.

Mr Nsamba received over K100,000.00 cash from UPND Parliamentarians and other well-wishers to help him in the election but he diverted all the resources to nursing his insatiable appetite for women, brown bottles and night clubs.