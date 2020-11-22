Hungry Mufulira youths ‘abduct’ Mutati

AS he tried to leave the precinct of St Mary’s Catholic Parish after morning mass, scores of Mufulira youths dwarfing themselves in chants of “we’re hungry” snatched opposition MDC leader Felix Mutati and took him to Kamchanga Market so that he could witness their impoverishment first hand.

In total disregard of the harsh Public Order Act which has been used to keep the opposition from the electorate, the youths braved it all and commandeered Mutati to the market challenging him to explain to them on the solutions his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has to end their poverty.

And Mutati, obviously edified by the earlier sermon by Father Joseph that Catholics and all Christian faithful should use politics for the service of the poor, challenged the youths to end their poverty by registering as voters as only regime change with MDC in office would gurantee socio-economic prosperity.

The address turned into an impromptu mini rally at Kamchanga Market, as Mutati urged the suffering public to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration t