Seems like some celebrities definitely made the most of Valentine’s day. Lerato Kganyago had a luxury Valentine’s Day with her husband Thami Ndlela at the FNB stadium. The loverman Thami booked out the entire stadium for their date and booked Mzansi soul singer Zonke Dikana to perform, social media users were impressed and went berserk with just how far Thami went to make Valentine’s Day special for Lerato.

Zonke was performing her popular song titled Feelings and surely the couple had all the feels during the evening.Thami and Lerato were loved up, enjoying their time together in Mzansi’s biggest stadium. Social media users were stunned by just how much Thami went out for his wife.Here are some of the reactions to their date below:

@botlhe88 said”Next year I’m taking up on Lerato Kganyago’s challenge but I am gonna book the whole of South Africa.”