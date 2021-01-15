By Helga Chibwe

A 38 year old man of Mazabuka’s Makalanguzu area has committed suicide allegedly after his wife refused to reconcile.

The couple have been on separation for three months.

Eric Nyambe has left behind 3 children.

He hanged himself last night in the house which he shared with his 3 children.

Meanwhile, his former wife has told Diamond news that she met the deceased yesterday who asked for reconciliation but she declined because of his alleged bad behavior towards her.

She however says she suspects her former husband committed suicide because of debts which he owes several people.

Police have picked up the body and deposited it in the Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.