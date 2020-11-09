HUSBAND KILLS WIFE AND TAKES DOOM LEAVING TWO KIDS BEHIND IN NDOLA’S CHIFUBU TOWNSHIP.

A couple of Chifubu in Ndola on the Copperbelt have decided to end their lives after the man killed his wife during a marital dispute and killed himself too.

Mr Mwape (not real name) killed his wife identified as during a marital dispute. He hit his wife with a bottle to the head after fighting and she fell down and died.

He thought she would wake up in the morning to his shock she died and that’s how he went to the market bought boom and drunk it all. Both husband and wife are dead leaving two kids behind.

Chifubu Constituency UPND aspiring MP Mr Lubosha told CIC in Ndola that it’s a very sad affair as the husband had no relatives in Ndola but was just with friends, Mr Lubosha has said that as an aspiring lawmaker with the help of the party and other well wishers they have decided to help the deceased couple with a double funeral to be held at once. Both bodies are lying at Ndola Central Hospital Mortuary.