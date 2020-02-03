A 55-year old man of Nchelenge district is on the run after allegedly killing his wife by beating, inserting a sharp instrument into her ear and later dumped the body at her parents’ house.

Police have not yet established reasons why Jomba Kantindulo allegedly killed his wife in such a manner.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mr. Chushi said Paul Kapesa, 38, of Chief Kambwili’s village in Nchelenge district, reported to police that his 42-year-old sister, Catherine Chilufya, of the same village, was allegedly murdered by her husband for unknown reasons.

He said the incident happened on Saturday around 11:30 hours at Soja farm in Chief Kambwili’s area,and police have launched a manhunt for Kantindulo and investigations into the murder of Catherine have started.

The body is at St Paul’s Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.