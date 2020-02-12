by Irene Franca Amaka.

It was reported that a jealous man by the name of Dennis Mumo sealed his wife’s genital part after he discovered that she was having an affair with 4 other men.

Mr. Mumo did this with the aid of super glue because he was jealous of other men having intercourse with his wife whenever he was away.

Mr. Mumo is always away from home working a little far away from the community where he lives with his wife. The shocking news of sealing his partner’s private part with super glue before his trip to Rwanda surprised the villagers.

He was arraigned by the police on Friday and narrated he already had evidence of his wife having an affair with 4 other men, he also said he saw a nude picture she sent to another man captioning it “next week will be fire.”

He found all this out by going through his wife’s received and sent messages and got some on her private chat.