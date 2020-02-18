I ACCUSED PF OF CORRUPTION IN ORDER WIN POPULARITY FOR UPND, I HAD NO EVIDENCE- GBM

“You know what happens, when you are in the opposition we say a lot of things. You always want to discredit the government in order to win popularity. I was doing that in order for us to win popularity in the UPND but I didn’t mean it.

PF has done quite a lot in terms of infrastructure development, but did I ever say that they have done well? I never said it. But deep down when I was alone, I said ‘kwena na ba bomba bafikamba aba (these people have really worked)’.

In short, I was merely politicking. They are not thieves. What evidence did I have even if I said they are thieves? There is no evidence, but I was just trying to discredit them. Have you ever heard any UPND supporter, or even HH himself, praise the government for what it has done? Let’s give credit to PF, naibomba (it has worked),” Mwamba