Dr Jerry Rawlings – Former President of Ghana

I have been following the elections case in Malawi. Once again, this tiny Southern African country has proved to the whole world that it is governed by rule of law. A few minutes ago, the Court has nullified last years presidential elections.

You may argue with me that such similar nullification has occured before in Kenya. But I challenge that the Malawi case is unprecedented. There were bribery allegations. The Judges stood for the truth and could not accept any money from any politician.

We are told that a sum of about US$20 million was offered to the Judges but they refused and decided to uphold the rule of law. If that same money was given to some Ghanaian Judges, they would sold the whole country, including selling Ghanaians abroad. But the Malawian Judges stood firm on the truth. I admire the Malawi Judiciary which stands for the truth. As Ghanaians, there is a lot we can learn from the Malawi experience. Congratulations to the people of Malawi