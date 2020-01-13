I AGREE WITH HH, LET’S HAVE AN ECONOMIC INDABA, LIFE IS TOO HARD

This is what Daddy Crazy is talking about, we can’t even afford 25Kg of mealie meal, when during Kaunda we used to buy 50Kg, then 25Kg in MMD. Now we are talking about 10Kg.

Amalaiti nayo nayapwa (electricity is also finished), such that Load shedding has become a perfect excuse for some of us to our wives.

I couldn’t even go for work because I had no fuel. I had to reserve the little to pick children from school.

I even wonder who advised this Government to increase fuel and electricity at the same time, at the beginning of the year when many obligations, such as school fees come in.

Truth be told naikosa life, for many of us, whether PF, EEP or UPND. Although BaUPND tend to cheat themselves that HH can do magic.

These problems require all of us and I agree with HH, we need an “Economic Indaba”, because those solutions of cutting salaries for senior governments officials are neither here nor there.

Those Govt officials are also helping a lot of people, so it is not fair to act like they are just eating alone. Look at Bowman Lusambo, he helps a lot.

Anyway, HH, I will ask about your parents later for now, let’s talk Economic Indaba.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!