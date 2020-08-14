MILES SAMPA HANDS OVER KABWATA SKILLS CENTRE TO CHINESE CONTROLLED GIVEN LUBINDA FOUNDATION

I agree with Seer 1. There is confusion in PF._

By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President

Plot 14726, a property along the Ring road in Kabwata has always, and at all time been a Community Play Park for the people of Kabwata.

Given Lubinda has no title to this land and his lease agreement with Lusaka City Council has expired.

All frantic efforts by Given to force the council for him to buy the Play Park have been rejected and Given Lubinda the so called Minister of Justice, which justice anyway, has relentlessly tried to force the LCC to sell him the community property.

Now taking advantage of the dissolved Lusaka City Council, other methods have been utilised to hand over the Kabwata Skills centre to Given Lubinda Foundation, in a manner that is more of Given Lubinda handing over a community property to Given Lubinda himself.

This happened today, this morning. But using the pretence of the fictitious Covid 19, Lubinda was absent at the handover ceremony of the Skills Centre to the Given Lubinda Foundation.

The director of the Given Lubinda Foundation is a Chinese, and there are other Chinese in the administration of the Given Lubinda Foundation. This Kabwata Play Park in short have been handed over to the Chinese.

Could this be the meaning of waiving national sovereign?

Cry my beloved Country.

Now that the LCC has been dissolved, how did Miles Sampa stand on behalf of the council to hand over a property.

In writing this we are not complaining. Because in less than 12 months, we are getting back our country from Chinese and all people of questionable nationalities.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President