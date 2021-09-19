I ALWAYS CAUTIONED TASILA ON MODESTY AND HUMBLENESS- PANJI

Colonel Panji Kaunda says he always cautioned former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila on modesty and humbleness.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said his late father, the country’s founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, always cautioned them that being president was not a Kingdom, as one day his presidency would end and “you my children will be ordinary children.”

He said Tasila should have taken a leaf from that wise teaching that she was just an ordinary citizen like everybody else, and the one who was president was her father, saying it always paid to lead a modest life even when one was very powerful, or were related to a powerful person.

“I mean her no ill, but if there is… continue reading here

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-always-cautioned-tasila-on-modesty-and-humbleness-panji/