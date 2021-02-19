By Agness Changala

Raphael Nakachinda says he is aware that some people are not happy with his appointment but will let his work speak for him.

And Nakacinda has charged that New Hope MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba is about to sign a death warrant for MMD by ignoring the preliminaries that should be done before the convention.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda who was recently appointed as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection says he doesn’t wish to attend the convention set for March 20, because it’s “irregular” and participating in it, would be supporting illegalities.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Nakacinda said the so called convention was a sham saying preliminary issues that needed to take place before the convention had not been conducted.

Below is the conversation we had with the minister.

Q. Hon Nakacinda, your party has set March 20, as date for holding the convention. Are you going to take part?

A. In the first place I don’t agree with the route they have taken. That so called convention is a sham. In the first place the are preliminary issues that needed to take place before the convention but they have not yet been done.

Q. What are those preliminaries?

A. They should have conducted elections at lower organs and after elections at lower levels, you are going to have Provincial conferences. That is what is going to culminate into a convention.

So in the first place I can assure you that the Convention Nevers Mumba is talking about is a social media convention with Chitika (Elizabeth) MMD national secretary and few other people because they won’t even be able to generate the delegates across the country.

Even if he attempted to borrow people from Church that is if any Church will be able to lend him people to masquerade as members.

Worse still what should have happened which basically is supposed to according to the Constitution of MMD, in view of COVID-19. First of all after those preliminary elections from organs to Provinces, then call for convention even if it’s in a stadium.

You are talking of social distancing, delegates of MMD are supposed to be between 1900 and 2000. Even if you hired Woodlands Stadium, it should be able to accommodate them with social distancing achieved and they participate in the process. In a democratic process. What is happening now is that people are trying to hide in Covid-19 to do unconstitutional things and to preserve themselves personally. But the end result is the death of MMD.

If Dr Mumba Proceeds in the manner he is going, he is basically signing the death warrant of MMD.

That convention is an irregular thing and to participate in such a thing is supporting irregularity. Supporting illegality.

Q. We have elections in five months time. You are already working with PF. On the other side, there is your political party MMD. Who are you going to support?

A. The position of members of MMD and when I say the members here we are not exaggerating. You know that we went to a convention in 2016, although on a technicality the court made a decision which was basically against the will of the people.

So the members of the MMD are resolved. They resolved to support PF and President Edgar Lungu’ candidature. We are going to conduct a proper democratic process of consultation. Forget about the drama that Nevers is doing.

We are right now engaging people in the provinces. We are consulting them on what would be the way forward with the issue of first of all the confusion the MMD is engulfed with and Nevers Mumba’s adamant position of wanting to advance personal interest.

So members of MMD will give a mandate of how we proceed and it is that, which will help us arrive through a democratic process that will follow.

Indicatively, I can tell you that so far, we have had a 5 year working relationship with PF which has been quite a unique experience. Of course in every relationship there could be one or two areas where we need to polish up. So far so good in the sense that, President Lungu and the leadership have continued to honour the MMD membership in terms of the support they rendered in 2016 and 2016 and I am sure that as we consult with our members, we will arrive at a more progressive position.

Q. You seem to have a good working relationship with the PF and you have recently been appointed minister. Why don’t you officially join the ruling party than stay with the MMD that doesn’t seem comfortable with you.

A. I am aware of the proposal basically inviting me to make a personal decision. Joining PF is a personal decision and an easy decision one can make.

But I am also aware that our involvement in public life still require me to provide leadership. MMD members elected me as national secretary in 2016. I still have to provide leadership. I just can’t make a personal decision basically made in personal interest.

I would rather through a consultation process. If members give me a mandate that we are happy with the way you have worked with the President we want you to continue and even give me a mandate directly, not coming from me, but the members themselves.

I am reluctant at this particular stage to be making personal decisions when in fact the members of MMD are still expecting guidance and leadership from ourselves.

I do appreciate the feelings. You are not the only one. I do have people come to my office, others I meet me on the way whatever but I have also indicated that I don’t want to make unprincipled decision. I would want to make a decision that carries the interest of all stakeholders that have contributed, because all of us in leadership are a some total of many people. So you can’t at any particular time, because it’s suits you, you just make a decision.

I think I don’t want to be counted among those. I would rather that even you the stakeholders, the journalists, civil society and MMD have a voice to say this is a reasonable position to take in national development. Then now that position will be taken.

But I can’t wake up and say oh okay, I want to continue in Parliament. If going to Parliament is an ambition for some people, unfortunately that is not our stance.

Q. Individuals including some PF members are not happy with your appointment. They feel you do not deserve it but ruling party members who have worked so hard for the party should have been appointed to your position. What is your reaction to that?

A. That’s how life is. There will never be development that takes place where all human beings are happy. Where everybody is happy. There will always be others who will not agree. Others are even bitter. That is expected of life. Even the most celebrated leaders of this world. The are others who criticise them up to their death.

So there is no body in PF or otherwise who is celebrating for everybody. There are people who can’t agree.

As far as I am concerned I only use those who criticise, those who are unhappy or those who are bitter as barometer to know whether I am doing the right thing because those criticising help me to identify my mistakes and weaknesses.

As I identify my mistakes and weaknesses, I pay attention and work on them.

I know my appointment has people who may not approve of it, but the least I can do is to pledge that the work and effort will speak for me than… – Daily Revelation