NIGERIAN prophet Andrew Ejimandu has claimed that he helped the ruling Patriotic Front party win the 2016 election through what he termed supernatural powers.

He says he is behind the suffering of Zambians because he helped the PF and hated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“I love President Edgar Lungu but I never knew that I was making a very big mistake. I didn’t know that it was the greatest mistake that I was making…. When you win elections, you must know that you won the election to serve the people, not to go and become a nuisance; start beating people, start stealing from people, start exaggerating things. A road that will cost 10 million you say it will cost 100 million; buying useless things in the name of development. That is why I am saying that you must return what you got from me,” Ejimandu said. “I’m talking about it now because people are suffering. Of course! People are suffering. Politicians are enjoying alone and it pains me because I helped them to win the election. It pains me.”

He said he regrets having helped the PF win the 2016 elections.

“I regret from the bottom of my heart. I am behind the suffering, to be sincere I am. I hated [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema] HH, I hated him,” Ejimandu said. “I hated that guy. I never met him. The time I was about to meet him, I said no, I’m not going to meet him. He made no sense to me, I hated him for nothing. I never met HH, I swear upon God father….”

After giving them a 20-day ultimatum to return the power earlier this week, on Wednesday evening, Ajimandu vowed again to disclose the names of the PF ministers and members of parliament if they did not return the ‘power’.

In a 47-minute video shot from his base in South Africa which has gone viral, Ajimandu said because the PF have become arrogant, he would ensure that they lose next year’s general election.

Ajimandu claimed that he had killed so many people that did not follow the rules of what he called the ‘do as I say’ ‘power’.

Below is part of the transcript from the video:

“Okay, God bless you. God bless the people of Zambia. God bless the people of Zambia.

Since I released the video threatening that I’m going to mention all the names of senior government officials that took power from me, I’ve been told that there’s a lot of problems in Zambia; there’s a lot of chaos in Zambia. And, unfortunately, that is not what I planned; that’s not what I want. Personally, I love Zambia and Zambia is in my heart. I stayed in Zambia for [a] good seven years. And Zambia is part of Seer 1 today. I love the peace in Zambia, I want the peace in Zambia to continue. But that will not stop me from saying what I want to say. I’ve received a lot of calls and I can assure you that I’ve met a lot of them that came to me to collect power. I will be explaining the power later. But many of them have come to me, but it will not stop me from proceeding with what I want to say….

I want to assure you there’re so many people that are calling me from Nigeria. They’re saying papa please, papa please, don’t change your mind. You must mention the names of these people, papa; you must go ahead. Of course, I’m going to go ahead with it. And because there are so many people in Zambia saying may be Seer 1 is looking for attention, attention for what? I’m not in Zambia, why must I look for attention from Zambia? I’m not looking for attention. And many other people have called and said Seer 1 who are those people? Why did you give them 20 days? I gave them 20 days because in this thing we need time; it’s not a small thing. Those of you that are watching from far, those of you that are following the event from far, you will not understand what it is; but it is time. In the realm of the spirit there’s time for everything. So I’ve already given 20 days ultimatum and on Sunday I’m still going to proceed with what I said that I’m going to do. Many of them called my mother and… to speak to Seer 1 because Seer 1 should not go ahead with mentioning the name[s]. Even today senior government officials were calling me and saying ‘Seer 1 we don’t want bloodshed in Zambia. These people came to you secretly and you have to address these issues secretly’. I will not address these issues secretly because of one thing; because they’re arrogant. Those people they’re very arrogant. When you receive power to favour, power to win elections, when you win elections you must know that you won the election to serve the people, not to go and become a nuisance; start beating people, start stealing from people, start exaggerating things. A road that will cost 10 million you say it will cost 100 million; buying useless things in the name of development. That is why I am saying that you must return what you got from me. And many of them are saying ‘Seer 1 the musicians’; I blessed a lot of musicians. So many of them in Zambia, I blessed them with supernatural power; they have my product. But I’m not talking about them, that’s why I don’t want to talk about them. My target this time is the politicians because musicians are not the problem that we are having in Zambia, or you are having in Zambia. Business people are not the problem you are having in Zambia. Many of them are calling to say, papa, I said no it’s not all about you; it’s the politicians; those people that came to me secretly and took power and they are using it to oppress the people.

Let me tell you something those of you that are watching, this is very important. Let me tell you what ‘do as I say’ does. When you receive ‘do as I say’, it gives you power to control things. Even during voting, you don’t know what you’re doing, I’m telling you. When you receive power, those people that I gave power you will vote for them, whether you like it or not. That’s why many of you will complain to say, aah this party is not doing well, this party is not doing well, this party is not doing well but after elections, you see that they’re winning, you don’t even know how they’re winning. That’s the power I’m talking about. That power controls things. I’m telling you the gospel truth, I fear nothing. And you can see that I’m a person that don’t have fear in my eye; I don’t even care. I don’t even know what care look[s] like. I say the truth, whether you like me it’s okay, if you don’t like me, millions of people love me. Millions of people are coming to me, millions of people are receiving power from me. And I will not stop, it doesn’t change anything.

But I’m telling you, that is why, most of you ask yourselves, you can complain to say things are bad, things are bad, things are bad. But during election you will go and vote. You don’t know why you are voting, it’s when you get them that you start complaining. Like so many of you on Facebook now are complaining, mealie-meal is high, this and that, this and that, there’s no electricity. But during the election you can go and vote for the wrong candidate if I don’t take those things from the wrong candidate; that’s why I need to take it from them and I must take it. That is the power of ‘do as I say’, you don’t understand it.

Many of you are too young to understand it. I’ve also seen so many people on, on what is this, I’ve seen so many people on Facebook. They’re talking this thing Seer 1 come and challenge us, Seer 1 this. (Laughs) you don’t understand levels. I’m not targeting individuals. I’m not targeting Zambians. I’m targeting those people that took things from me.

I also saw the response from the Minister of Religious Affairs [Reverend Godfridah Sumaili] (laughs), mama, I respect you so much. But the problem is that you don’t know what you are doing. They created an office for you, you don’t even know what you are doing there. You don’t even know what the office is there for. So, that’s why you can come on TV and say, ‘can’t you see that Seer 1 is a Satanist?’ Have you seen Satan before? You don’t know what you are talking about because you are eating free money, you are eating free food. People are suffering, you don’t talk about it. Bishop Kazhila was arrested you didn’t talk about it. People are going through hell, you don’t talk about it. But immediately you heard it was Seer 1, you came and said ‘can’t you see that he’s a Satanist?’ Have you seen Satan before? So, I just came here to tell you people that I’m not going to disappoint you, I have said it already. And many people are calling me to say is it true … of course, I see somebody who says ‘Seer1 you’re behind our suffering’. I am. And I regret, I swear. I regret helping them. I regret from the bottom of my heart. I am behind the suffering, to be sincere I am. I hated [UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema] HH, I hated him. I hated that guy. I never met him. The time I was about to meet him, I said no, I’m not going to meet him. He made no sense to me, I hated him for nothing.

I never met HH, I swear upon God father; I never met him because I wanted to help him but the people that were coming to me…. Those of you, you can be watching this thing but you are doubting me, one of the people that I showed the evidence in Zambia was Chilufya Tayali. I showed him the names of the people that I helped. I helped them to win the election; it’s not a secret. If after this clip you can go through my videos and see many of them, I prayed for them in the church openly. My office every night it was loaded by politicians collecting ‘do as I say’ power from Seer 1. And today what are they doing? They’re using it to destroy people. The reason why, let me tell you this, the reason why a leader will come out; listen to this carefully, the reason why a leader will come out and say nothing will happen we are still going to win the election whether you like it or not, it’s because of that power. Because that power, they know that when you have it, whether people like you or not, they’re going to win. You will vote for them, whether you like it or not. Whether you believe or not you’ll vote for them.

And that’s why I want that power back. I’ll get it back, I’ll burn them because I want them to lose the election, 2021, and they must lose. People must vote freely; people must enjoy freedom. I never met HH. I’m saying this again, I never met him. And I will not even meet him. People are saying HH bought Seer 1, ha, ha ha ha, how much is HH going to give me? HH is an ordinary man. When HH wants to withdraw money, he goes to the bank with his ATM and withdraw money and come back. But, when I want to withdraw money from the bank, I don’t go there with ATM. I go there and collect money; I go. I don’t need anything, not even a single thing. Nobody can buy me, HH can’t buy me. He doesn’t have that money to buy me. UPND can’t buy me, they don’t have that money to buy me. I don’t actually love HH. And it’s because I don’t love him and I didn’t help him. That’s why they won. That’s why they won the election, and that’s why you are suffering today. Look at the price of mealie-meal. I wonder this religious affairs minister that is talking rubbish [that] ‘Seer 1 is a Satanist’, that woman don’t even know how to pray.

I’m telling you the gospel truth. Such people, I’m not looking for individuals. If not that woman is nothing, I can visit her even today. I’m telling you! She doesn’t know that… ‘Seer 1 is a Satanist!’ You have not seen Satan before. I’m a Satanist, you are a ‘Jesusist?’ I was in Zambia for seven years as a Satanist you didn’t deliver me, all you did was to deport me! When did God tell you to deport Satanists instead of confronting Satanists? All the men of God that are speaking rubbish in Zambia, Seer 1 is this, Seer 1 is that, I was there, what did you do? (laughs) what did you do? You didn’t do nothing. I was deported and I’m here in South Africa now. Somebody say you hate HH for what? I didn’t love him. Everybody have freedom of feeling. I can love you, I can hate you. I didn’t love him not because he did anything to me. I love President Edgar Lungu but I never knew that I was making a very big mistake. I didn’t know that it was the greatest mistake that I was making. So many of them. When I mention the name[s] you will see. Even those that deny, I don’t know Seer 1, ha! I read those things, I laugh. I read those things I laugh, but I’m not talking about individuals; I’m too big. I’m Seer 1, I control things. If I want to punish individuals, I will not come and talk about it here. I punished a lot of people in Zambia. A lot of families know about it. Somebody was asking, was UPND politicians also coming to you? Of course! So many of them came but I didn’t give them any secret power; I swear upon God father. The only man that I respect, the one that give me power, the one that tell me what to do, I swear upon Him. When I swear upon Him then you know that I’m serious. I didn’t give any UPND member power. They came to me. When people come to me, they come. Another person will see me on TV praying for people, receiving miracle, they come to me. I pray for them, they receive miracle. But there’re also those that know that I have supernatural power, they come to me secretly.

UPND members came to me and I prayed for them. I just gave them prayer as a prophet, they went. But I’m talking about those people in the ruling party that came to me to collect power. It’s those I’m targeting; I’m not even targeting Zambians. I love Zambia so much; Zambia is here (points to his heart). I love Zambia. It’s not because I was getting heaven and earth in Zambia. Many people are saying Seer 1 is not happy because they deported him from Zambia. Zambia is not my country, of course, I’m an African. Zambia is not my country, but I loved it. But I will tell you that I was helping Zambians when I was in Zambia, than Zambians helping me. Ask anybody from my church, I never collected tithe or offering from the church. I was using my money to invest. I was using my money to invest. So, what do I want from Zambia? I had houses in Zambia, cars; how many of them? But when I was deported, it’s not what I was looking at. If I want money, I produce money. Some say, ha, Seer 1 where he is, he is homeless. Have you seen the crowd that come to my church within one year? Where he is, he is homeless. Do you want me to show you around where I’m staying? I stay in a five-star house. And it’s not one, five-star house. When I say five-start house, I can go downstairs and show you. Such life I will not get it in Zambia. I was in Zambia because I love Zambia so much. Zambia was here in my heart, that’s why I was in Zambia. Those saying because Seer 1 was deported he is bitter, no, no, no, no. I didn’t talk about Zambia. I was deported in 2016 or 17, all this time I didn’t talk about it. I’m talking about it now because people are suffering. Of course, people are suffering. Politicians are enjoying alone and it pains me because I helped them to win the election. It pained me. That’s why many are calling me today and say, papa forgive. I say, forgive? You are mad. Forgive for what? Forgive to do what? It’s not all about me. My children in Zambia are crying. Millions of children in Zambia are crying. They’re crying, they’re saying things are not okay.

Many of them want to come and visit me, but they can’t come. They are hungry; millions of them. That’s why I am saying it. That’s why they must return my thing because if they keep it they’ll still win the election. No matter how bad the economy is, they’ll win. You will say…this party is doing bad. You will complain on Facebook but on the day of election you’ll vote for them. You don’t know why you voted for them…. It’s, do as I say power, he, he; it controls you to vote. (Long laughter) those guys I gave the things they know what I’m talking about. Up to today, even before I spoke about these things hundreds of politicians are coming from Zambia to come to South Africa to collect powers. I’ve also seen people say there’s no power. You know what they’re talking about? After the broadcast, go and watch my videos and see power. I’m not those hungry men of God you have in Zambia, those that make noise on Facebook. Those hungry people you call men of God in Zambia who are jumping up and down going from place to place that we are going for national prayer. Rubbish! National prayer what? Since you started praying national prayer what has happened? … Since you started praying that prayer of national assembly prayer what has happened? China that doesn’t pray are you better than them? China doesn’t pray but without China you will not survive.

The problem of African person is because a white man brought Bible to you and used it to blind you to take your resources…Child of God, don’t allow white people to deceive you with prayer. Prayer works, of course. But Ecclesiastes says there’s time for everything. The problem with Zambia is that you love prayer too much. You love prayer too much, and that’s why you’ll not grow because you love prayer. People will finish stealing. After stealing they tell you let us pray, and you go and pray (laughs). Are you okay? You cannot ask them, please who bought this ambulance? This is not the right price. You are saying you are going to make a road for how many millions? That is not the write word, you can’t ask them. They are telling you let us pray. And hungry people from komboni will go to Showgrounds and lift their hands and pray. God is laughing at you. There’s time for everything. There’s time for everything….”