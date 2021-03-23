By Smart Eagles

Patriotic Front National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he is convinced that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu has forgiven embattled National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili who accused of being a drug dealer.

Mr Mwamba however urged Mr Kambwili not to think twice about re-rejoining the ruling party.

Mr Mwamba says, his very sure His Excellency President Lungu has accepted the apology because his a leader who does not hold grudges.

In an interview today, Mr Mwamba says His Excellency President Lungu knows that the apology rendered by Mr Kambwili is genuine because of the wrongs he did.

“I am very confident that President Edgar Lungu has accepted that apology all heartedly.

Kambwili’s apology is not a fluke, Kambwili knows that his home is PF and not UPND,” he says.

“UPND wanted just to use him. UPND also used me, they got what they wanted and almost got in power but thank God because the almighty knew that if they got in power the country could have been into flames,”.

Mr Mwamba says Mr Kambwili did a right thing to apologise to the Head of State because the accusations were very wrong.

We all make mistakes, he says, I have made mistakes before but if you don’t apologise then you do not admit your mistakes, so Kambwili has accepted his mistakes.

Meanwhile Mr Mwamba advised Mr Kambwili to go back PF because everyone including the President will welcome him.

Mr Mwamba says Mr Kambwili will be embraced by the party members like they did to him and many other members who left the party.