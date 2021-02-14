CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima has told Chapter One Foundation that she is constrained to appoint a tribunal against 40 members of parliament and ministers who were not consistently filing statutory declaration of assets.

Kasonde had complained to the Chief Justice on the non-filing of declarations of assets, liabilities and incomes pursuant to the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Kasonde had submitted a list of 40 members of parliament who, according to their search in the register maintained at the Chief Justice’s office, had not consistently filed declarations of assets, liabilities and total incomes between 2016 and 2020.

According to Chapter One Foundation, only justice minister Given Lubinda was compliant with annual filing of declarations.

The organisation had asked the Chief Justice to institute a tribunal to probe the failure to file declarations by the non-complaint members of parliament and ministers.

But in her reply dated February 11, 2021, the Chief Justice informed Kasonde that the information she submitted did not tally with records at her office. Justice Mambilima informed Kasonde that her records show that 25 members of parliament (ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, as defined by the Act filed statutory declarations of their assets, liabilities and income at different intervals in the period 2016 to 2020.

“Of the 25 members, eight (8) consistently filed their statutory declarations within the period under review. The remaining seventeen (17) members filed, at most, on four occasions and at the least, once in the same period,” Justice Mambilima explained. “Seventeen (17) members appear not to have made any statutory declarations in the period under review.”

Justice Mambilima noted that Section 10 of the Act required members to file their statutory declarations of assets, liabilities and incomes with 30 days after appointment and on each anniversary of the appointment.

“However, in relation to the seventeen (17) that have not made any statutory declarations and the seventeen (17) who have not filed consistently every year, I wish to draw your attention to Article 263 of the current Constitution of Zambia, Act No. 2 of 2016, which provides that, 263. ‘A person holding a public office shall, before assuming office or leaving office, make a declaration of their assets and liabilities as prescribed’,” justice Mambilima said. “In the same vein, Article 6(1) of the Constitution of Zambia, Act No. 1 of 2016 provides that – ‘Subject to the other provisions of this Act, and so far as they are not inconsistent with the Constitution as amended, existing laws shall continue in force after the commencement of this Act as if they had been made in pursuance of the Constitution as amended, but shall be construed with such modifications, adaptations, qualifications and exception as may be necessary to bring them into conformity with the Constitution as amended’.”

Justice Mambilima said it was clear the requirement in the Act for members to file declarations of assets, liabilities and incomes upon appointment and on each anniversary was “inconsistent and overtaken by Article 263”.

“Further, Article 1 of the Constitution provides that any written law which is inconsistent with it is void to the extent of the inconsistency. Therefore, Article 263 overrides the provisions of Section 10 as to the frequency of filing statutory declarations by public officers. In light of the foregoing, I am constrained to proceed to appoint a tribunal,” said justice Mambilima.