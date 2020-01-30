Laura Miti wrote;

I took Seer 1’s random utterings on his relationship with senior government people as the usual mind numbing nonsense that comes out of anyone whose followers address him as Papa or Daddy🤦🏽‍♀.

Then, the Minister of Religion, Rev Sumaili, held a whole, entire, advertised, promoted, dressed-up-for, televised press briefing with flag on desk on the matter and I sat up😳.

I knew this Seer thing was huge, after all.

I mean people think of this – No press briefing on Chingola, Vespers, corruption, ministerial porn videos, cadre violence, deaths during elections – but Seer gets one.

Hmmm, pali kantu apa.

I am convinced that while Seer has none of those powers he claims, aba bantu banamutandalila.

Can’t stop laughing🤣🤣🤣