Mutinta Hichilema wrote…

I am deeply shocked and saddened by a police raid on my family’s village in Shibuyunji. I plead with well-meaning authorities not to drag my innocent family into political matters. We pray for a peaceful resolution to the matter. — Mutinta Hichilema (@MrsHichilema) February 19, 2021