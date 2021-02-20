Mutinta Hichilema wrote…
I am deeply shocked and saddened by a police raid on my family’s village in Shibuyunji. I plead with well-meaning authorities not to drag my innocent family into political matters. We pray for a peaceful resolution to the matter.
I am deeply shocked and saddened by a police raid on my family’s village in Shibuyunji. I plead with well-meaning authorities not to drag my innocent family into political matters. We pray for a peaceful resolution to the matter.
— Mutinta Hichilema (@MrsHichilema) February 19, 2021