I AM DISMANTLING UPND IN NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE SO THAT HH CAN CRY AGAIN – CHARLES KAKOMA

“All I want is to ensure HH cries again in August”, he vowed.

I will dismantle UPND in North-Western Province to ensure a landslide victory for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) in the August 12 general elections, former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has said. “My main aim is to ensure HH cries again in August.

My people of North-Western Province, felt betrayed by HH for sidelining me in the recent appointments in the National Management Committee. But I will now teach him a lesson he