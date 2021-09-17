I AM ENJOYING MY RETIREMENT SAYS LUNGU.
Immediate former president Edgar Lungu says he is enjoying in retirement, reports Asa Manda.
Lungu was prematurely sent into retirement after a humiliating defeat by Hakainde Hichilema (HH) in a general election of August 12.
He had wanted to run for the third time and serve upto 2026.
After the defeat he said was tired and wanted to rest saying he would be handing over the PF presidency.
In a short statement after a visit by losing PF Chasefu Parliamentary candidate, Lungu said he was enjoying.
“Enjoying retirement. With Prof. Mtonga, our candidate for Chasefu. Wish he could succeed next time in his slefless quest to serve our people,’ Lungu said.
Others who will be retiring from PF include Secretary General Davis Mwila, National Chairman Ng’onga Mkupa and Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri.
Enjoying retirement. Sometimes I do laugh. He should have sleepless nights. Especially that the man now in Charge of the country is the one he falsely accused of treason.
Yah, feel ok right now. Certain things will catch up with you. You cant be happy all the time but, be reminded that some people are poor and some dead because of your policies.
Lungu is lying. There is nothing he is enjoying. His retirement is a very ,very forced retirement imposed on him by the people of Zambia after he had done everything nasty to hold on to power for ever. Talk of Bill 10,Third Term Constitutional Court cases, manipulation of PF convention etc. His retirement is a nightmare for him and he should just thank God that HH is indeed a very good and sincere person. Otherwise Edgar Lungu should have been in Mukobeko now. However we do not know what tomorrow will bring to his fate because his rule was the most corrupt and a long nightmare for the majority of Zambians.