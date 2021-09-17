I AM ENJOYING MY RETIREMENT SAYS LUNGU.

Immediate former president Edgar Lungu says he is enjoying in retirement, reports Asa Manda.

Lungu was prematurely sent into retirement after a humiliating defeat by Hakainde Hichilema (HH) in a general election of August 12.

He had wanted to run for the third time and serve upto 2026.

After the defeat he said was tired and wanted to rest saying he would be handing over the PF presidency.

In a short statement after a visit by losing PF Chasefu Parliamentary candidate, Lungu said he was enjoying.

“Enjoying retirement. With Prof. Mtonga, our candidate for Chasefu. Wish he could succeed next time in his slefless quest to serve our people,’ Lungu said.

Others who will be retiring from PF include Secretary General Davis Mwila, National Chairman Ng’onga Mkupa and Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri.