“I AM FAILING TO HAVE THREE DECENT MEALS IN A DAY” CLAIMS KASAUTU

Bweengwa Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta claims that he is failing to have three decent meals with his family due to economical hardships in the country.

Speaking on Amubabuzye program yesterday, Mr. Kasauta wondered how ordinary citizens are managing in this harsh economy when he as MP is failing to afford three meals in a day.

He also questioned where PF MPs and officials are finding the money to afford lavish lifestyles and money they are seen dishing out in soliciting for votes.

And Mr. Kasauta who is also UPND Monze District Chairperson blamed government on 50 pupils who tested positive for COVID-19 after the re-opening of schools.

He asks government why it risking the lives of children by opening schools when it has not put up interventions to safeguard their lives.

Speaking on the same Program Monze District PF Chairperson Titus Chiluba advised the UPND to stop complaining and opposing everything government is doing.

Mr. Chiluba said government has done a lot to improve the economy and people’s lives.

He added that government has also developed Southern Province and Monze in particular by improving the township roads among others.

Credit Chikuni Radio Station.