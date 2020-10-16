By George Lemba

All UPND members in Zambia and outside the country must get ready because their party President Hakainde Hichilema is the next one I am getting jailed, Rapist Chilufya Tayali has said.

And Tayali has told off UPND supporters that it is not him who begged UPND President to stop legal charges against him.

“If HH stopped those cases against me in court, should I suffer? Should I not hold him accountable? He wants to be president of Zambia but I don’t trust him and I will have him jailed just watch the space, “said Tayali.

And Tayali who should be jailed for raping a street kid including committing bigamy under the laws of Zambia has stated that before the privatisation matter is handled by the courts, he will ensure that HH is arrested.

Divorced corrupt outgoing dictator Edgar Lungu has released huge sums of Chinese corruption money to any mortar mouth willing to accuse genuine opposition leaders and critical voices so that they are arrested.

Lungu wants to be the only one on the 2021 ballot paper.