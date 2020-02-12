By SMART EAGLES

The Patriotic Front (PF) campaign team led by the chief mobiliser, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Wednesday, took the Bangweulu Swamps by storm with 3 public rallies.

The first rally was held at Fube village, then Mwape Kalunga village and the last one at Mayuka Village.

And during his address, the Head of State reminded the residents of Mayuka that there was absolutely no way an individual would deliver development to an entire constituency except they work with the government of the day.

He assured those who attended the rally that government will not only upgrade Mayuka Primary School into a Secondary School but will also provide a Police Post and means of Water transportation to ease their movements.

President Lungu cautioned incoming Chilubi lawmaker Mulenga Fube on the urgency of delivering the very basic of social amenities and never to assume the all-knowing mentality upon getting to Parliament saying he had less than 18 months to prove his worth.

The Head of State reminded the residents of Mayuka that the democratic credentials of the Patriotic Front remains unchallenged evidenced by the thriving intraparty elections which will finally see the ruling party hold its National Convention at the Rock of Authority sometime this year.

President Lungu assured abena Mayuka that he remains committed to realizing the development agenda espoused by late President Michael Chilufya Charles Mwango Katongo Sata and will gladly retire back to Chawama at the end of his second term of Office in 2026.

The electorates of Chilubi Constituency go to the polls on February 13th to elect their new Member of Parliament after the passing on of Hon Rosario Fundanga.