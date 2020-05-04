Fellow Citizens,

I am heart broken that a dedicated health worker and biomedical student Ian Mutambo, aged 24 lost his life as he travelled on the Power Tools bus from Solwezi that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020.

This is contrary to my Government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting this deadly disease.

It is unfortunate that a health worker on such a crucial assignment could be subjected to public transport. I am instructing the Minister of Health to work with the investigative wings to understand how this unfortunate incident occurred.

I urge the ministry, provincial and district health offices to immediately ensure all the necessary logistics are in place to avoid such risks in the fight against COVID-19. While I understand the urgency of getting suspected COVID samples to labs, this risk must never be taken again.

My heart is broken. I join the Mutambo family in mourning this untimely and painful death.

May the soul of Ian Mutambo rest in eternal Peace.