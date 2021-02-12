I AM HIV POSITIVE BUT I FAILING TO TELL MY HUSBAND

Editor, kindly hide my identity and inform me when u post. Am a nurse by profession within Livingstone and my hubby is a sec school teacher just here.

When i met my hubby i didn’t tell him about my HIV status, i lied i was a virgin. The first time i visited his house i asked for condoms he ignored me. I begged that we use condoms he continued to ignore me and we had sex without a condom.

I didn’t want to infect him but i know he is now infected because he insisted. Now we have been married for 2 years without a child. He wants a child and i can’t give him because he will find out through the child that am positive.

I am afraid to tell him the truth so i am taking morning after pills without telling him. I need your help pipo. What shoul i do because I love my husband and he loves me very much.