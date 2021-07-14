I am horrified by racial abuse of Black English players – Kambwili

PF surrogate Chishimba Kambwili has denounced the racist harassment of Black players following the England’s 3 – 2 loss to Italy on Sunday, in the Euro 2020 Championships.

Kambwili who holds permanent residency in UK through his wife, condemned the racist abuse describing them as despicable and incongruity to the norms of civilised behaviour.

“So it’s only right to be black if you win but when you lose it becomes a problem? Prejudice in whatever shape and size must be condemned and must not have any space in sport or elsewhere”, said Kambwili.

The racist abuse was aimed at three black players; Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Chishimba Kambwili was speaking to friends over the weekend after watching the match that ended into painful penalties that knocked England’s hope of ‘bringing the Euro Cup back home’.

Back home in Zambia, Chishimba Kambwili has been involved in ethnic hate speech against the Tongas who he has labelled as not fit to rule because of their tribe. Concerned Zambians have urged the British High Commission in Zambia to ban Kambwili from going to the UK because of his hate speech.