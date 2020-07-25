Chilufya Tayali Writes:

I AM IN HIGH SPIRIT, I SHOULD BE DISCHARGED SOON, SAYS BOWMAN

I just spoke to Bowman this morning and he told me he is doing well. He is highly expectant that he will be discharged soon.

Contrary to fake news that has been circulating that Bowman is battling for his life, the Lusaka Minister is doing well though he has to stay in the hospital because he can’t be at home like what has been happening to his fellow ministers because he has babies at home.

Bowman was recently celebrating the birth of twins whom he named Edgar and Esther and therefore it is not safe for babies for him to be at home, so he is at Levy quarantine center like other patients.

Let us wish him a quick recovery because COVID-19 has not come for selected few, you just don’t know who is next, it could be you or me.

QUICK RECOVERY MY FRIEND, OUR MINISTER AND OUR LEADER.