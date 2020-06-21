By Rick Nchito

PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has reacted sharply to UPND media director Ruth Dante saying he is into politics to eat and nothing else.

And Mwanza says he will do whatever it takes including insulting whoever criticises outgoing President Edgar Lungu and his government.

Yesterday, Mwanza described UPND President Hakainde Hichilema as an ignorant person who seems not to understand constitutional matters.

And in responding to Mwanza, UPND media director Ruth Dante warned him to lay his hands off the opposition leader.

“Antonio, hands off HH. Osanyela kwamene uchokela. We have ignored your hate speech on President HH for too long thinking you will look back at your life and come to terms with reality that the man you are paid to despise played a role of a father in your life when he provided your educational needs,” reacted Dante.

But Mwanza says he is into politics to eat and will do whatever it takes including insulting whoever criticises outgoing President Edgar Lungu and his government.

“I am into politics to eat and feed my wife and children. So I will do whatever it takes to put food on my table. If it means insulting those who insult my bosses, I will insult,” said Mwanza. -Koswe