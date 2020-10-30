I am not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he is not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness because the money has been used to finance the massive Infrastructure development taking place around the country.

President Lungu said he is pleased that money from Zambia’s debt has not been misappropriated but has been used to build infrastructure which people are now benefiting from.

The Head of State dispelled assertions that his administration has been reckless in borrowing money for infrastructure projects and maintained that it is from borrowing that Lusaka and the rest of the country are being transformed.

“What Is Better, borrowing to transform the country; or not borrowing and doing nothing at all? It is from borrowing that we have managed to rebuild Lusaka,” said President Lungu.

The President made the remarks when he commissioned the Arcades Fly Over Bridge along the Great East Road as part of the 289 million united states dollars financed Lusaka Decongestion Project.

The Arcades Fly Over Bridge is intended to decongest traffic at the Intersection of Great East, Thabo Mbeki and Katima Mulilo roads.

Two more Bridges at Munali and Longacres are expected to be completed with some selected roads expanded to improve flow of traffic while at the same time beautifying the city.

President Lungu said the construction and commissioning of the Arcades Fly Over Bridge and the improved road network among other infrastructure development has been his dream, to see Lusaka and the entire country change for the better.

“Two days ago, we were remembering President Michael Chilufya Sata, whose vision, amongst many other things, was to see the transformation of Zambia through infrastructure development. President Sata would not have been disappointed to see what we have done in fulfilling his dream. Lusaka has been transformed. Zambia has been transformed”, stated President Lungu.

The President said he will not be deterred by detractors from pursuing the PF collective vision of rebuilding Zambia through infrastructure projects.

President Lungu said infrastructure development is necessary to attract investment to the country because investors want good and proper road networks.

The President thanked India for financing 85 per cent of the Lusaka Decongestion project while government will continue to honour its 15 per cent financing stake.

The Head of State has since urged cooperating partners to continue supporting Zambia’s development agenda because his administration has the will and zeal to rebuild Zambia.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda whose ministry is overseeing the Lusaka Decongestion Project, disclosed that the project has reached 80 per cent.

Dr Banda said the commissioning of the Makeni and Arcades Fly Over Bridges demonstrate government’s commitment to putting up infrastructure that will help drive economic and social development in the country.

And Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte said his country remains committed to supporting Zambia’s economic and social development agenda.

High Commissioner Gangte said India’s development cooperation has no conditions and is based on the needs of the country it is assisting.

He explained that the new infrastructure being built under the Lusaka Decongestion Project is disaster resilient and of superior quality and durability.

The Indian envoy described the Lusaka Decongestion Project as a tangible achievement that has changed the landscape of Lusaka City and deepened development cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Gangte said Constructors of the project, AFCONS remain on course to complete the decongestion project despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the socio-economic activities in the country and the world.

And Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba thanked President Lungu for the project that has changed the face of Lusaka and shamed critics of the PF Administration.

The commissioning of the Arcades Fly Over Bridge was witnessed by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Minister of Infrastructure Vincent Mwale , Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Senior Party and Government Officials and members of the diplomatic corp.

A sea of Patriotic Front cadres joined Lusaka residents to witness the commissioning of the second fly over bridge under the Lusaka decongestion projects.