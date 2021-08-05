By Prophet Seer1

Early this morning, I received a message from a top UPND member/leader and in her message, she wrote”

Don’t think that once our president is sworn in next week, we will allow you to come back to Zambia, our party does not associate with magicians and fake prophets.

Don’t even claim that you made our president win this election we are watching you.

My answer to this lady was very simple.

Like I have always said, I am not coming to Zambia and will never step my foot in Zambia.

I am not associated to UPND and does not need any association with any political party. We all want to save Zambia from the hands of criminals, cadres, looters.

Under the leadership of Edgar Lungu, for you to get a job in any ministry, you have to sleep with the bosses and sometimes after sleeping with them you will not get the job.

People are living in fear because cadres are ready to beat and kill anyone at anytime with the police doing nothing about it.

Cadres are making the lives of traders hell in various markets making them pay some unbelievable amount of money and later fail to account for it.

Over 100,000 teachers are crying with no employment while cadres that wasted their years smoking weed instead of going to school are the ones enjoying life today.

These are the things that we are fighting. Yes we all are fighting against these. It’s not about me.

No single human being has the capacity to unseat a president, this will be achieved through collective efforts.

You are doing your part, I am doing my part, by next week, our efforts will pay off and everyone will say we did it not I did it.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the innocent people of Zambia not me.

Stay blessed.