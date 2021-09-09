I AM not bitter for being left out of the ministerial appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema, and I am happy with the new Cabinet, UPND Alliance partner Kelvin Bwalya Fube has said.
Mr Bwalya said he was confident the newly appointed cabinet would perform to the expectations of Zambians.
He however said that as one of the UPND Alliance leaders, he was not bitter about being left out of the ministerial appointments.
Mr Bwalya said the Alliance was not about appointments and he well understood
that the President had his prerogative to constitute Cabinet as he wished.
“As you can hear I do not sound like someone who is bitter. I am not bitter, I understand that the President has a right to appoint his own team. Actually I am happy with those appointed,” he said. President Hichilema has appointed and sworn in Ambrose Lufuma as Minister of Defence, Jack Mwiimbu
as Minister of Home Affairs, Stanley Kakubo as Foreign Affairs Minister and Peter Chibwe as Minister of Energy. Other ministers sworn
in were Mike Mposha for Water Development and Sanitation, Sylvia Masebo for Health, Douglas Siakalima at Education, Doreen Mwamba at Community Development and Brenda Tambatamba at Labour and Social Security.
Elisha Matamba was sworn in as Copperbelt Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa
South Minister, Elijah Muchima – Lands and Natural Resources, Frank Tayali – Transport and Logistics, Mulambo Haimbe – Justice, Charles Milupi – Infrastructure and Felix Mutati – Technology and Science. President Hichilema has also appointed Gary Nkombo as Minister of Local Government, Rodney Sikumba as Minister of Tourism and Arts, Elias Mubanga as Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Chushi Kasanda as Minister of Information and Media and Collins Nzovu as Minister of Green Economy and Environment.- Daily Nation
KBF – It’s an issue of trust I think. Allow them to come to terms with the fact that you are over with PF and mean well.
Your, influence in the PF was strong and very significant. To be honest amongst all the so called alliance leaders you were the most feared and most listened to. When you spoke we listened.
Your messages were devastating to the PF. Spot on in terms of direction and easy to understand. I hope your strong and intelligent nature is not posing a threat to some people. Its quite common in African Politics to deal carefully with wise and intelligent partners. Insecurity issues…
Another, important issue was your very deep involvement with past experiences with PF. If some issues stained your character, it would be in oder to deal cautiously with you.
Otherwise other than that, I think you are a brilliant politician who given an opportunity can bring about positive change in our young democracy and I dare to say please give him a chance in this leadership he fought a good fight. Maybe even brought down an avalanche of votes. Just saying…
Mate, Honestly speaking during Late President Sata, if KBF wanted a position as a minister it was obvious that he would have been given.
He declined any position and concentrated on his career.
Back to the alliance as KBF said, the president is the appointing officer and it is President HH wish who he wants to work with or appoints. KBF his political career is promising and May one day rule this country. He needs to go back and start mobilising his troops as a party president of his political party