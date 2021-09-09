I AM not bitter for being left out of the ministerial appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema, and I am happy with the new Cabinet, UPND Alliance partner Kelvin Bwalya Fube has said.

Mr Bwalya said he was confident the newly appointed cabinet would perform to the expectations of Zambians.

He however said that as one of the UPND Alliance leaders, he was not bitter about being left out of the ministerial appointments.

Mr Bwalya said the Alliance was not about appointments and he well understood

that the President had his prerogative to constitute Cabinet as he wished.

“As you can hear I do not sound like someone who is bitter. I am not bitter, I understand that the President has a right to appoint his own team. Actually I am happy with those appointed,” he said. President Hichilema has appointed and sworn in Ambrose Lufuma as Minister of Defence, Jack Mwiimbu

as Minister of Home Affairs, Stanley Kakubo as Foreign Affairs Minister and Peter Chibwe as Minister of Energy. Other ministers sworn

in were Mike Mposha for Water Development and Sanitation, Sylvia Masebo for Health, Douglas Siakalima at Education, Doreen Mwamba at Community Development and Brenda Tambatamba at Labour and Social Security.

Elisha Matamba was sworn in as Copperbelt Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa

South Minister, Elijah Muchima – Lands and Natural Resources, Frank Tayali – Transport and Logistics, Mulambo Haimbe – Justice, Charles Milupi – Infrastructure and Felix Mutati – Technology and Science. President Hichilema has also appointed Gary Nkombo as Minister of Local Government, Rodney Sikumba as Minister of Tourism and Arts, Elias Mubanga as Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Chushi Kasanda as Minister of Information and Media and Collins Nzovu as Minister of Green Economy and Environment.- Daily Nation