Dear Chishimba Kambwili
YOU HAVE MOCKED GOD BY MOCKING ZAMBIANS, YOU DESERVE TO BE DISCIPLINED, OTHER COUNTRIES LIKE SOUTH AFRICA WOULD HAVE BURIED YOU ALIVE FOR YOUR OWN WEALTH
Those journalists who were clapping for u are just as selfish as you are coz they where supposed to give u a slap on your face for insulting Zambians, you have now become used to us so u can say anything without regretting it, I just hope you have stollen a single coin from our mother Zambia
Ba Kambwili I can’t believe you said that from your own mouth, proudly saying you own more than seventy (70) properties in this country and a lot of other properties outside including England that’s the greatest insult you can never utter to the people of Zambia at the midst of poverty and bad governance
You even went as far as challenging Zambians to visit your house and check your collection of expensive cars, even said you don’t look poor even after they reduced your income
You said you have never been broke in your entire life and your children have never been sent back from school “Insoni ebuntu”
The same way you apologised to Edgar Lungu should it be to the people of Zambia, I wish you know how many children are sent back from schools due to bad leadership, I wish you knew how many Zambians have no proper shelters, yet you alone own more than 70 Houses, Mr chishimba you should stop joking and taking the people of Zambia for grunted
People walk long distances to go for work and school but you just said no one has ever seen you walking and can proudly boast about it, who do you think you are Ba Kambwili?
Lastly, ba Kambwili from today you have lost that respect that people of Zambia had for you coz you have shown us your true colours, but all in all may God forgive you
Yours truly
#petermwango
#UncleStrawberry
Currently, Kambwili is not himself but is only using previous momentum to keep up appearances, the engine switched off a long time ago, the moment this previous momentum ceases, his mind will be blank and that is coming soon because all he is saying now has been permanently written off by well meaning Zambians, they know that his mouth is now being used for survival and he can say anything as long as something will end up in his tummy in return proverbially speaking. All he wants is Survival but the worst he has done is take people along with him on his personal survival journey in the name of NDC followers, these Guys will cry the moment they realize that he is just using them for his personal and family gain.