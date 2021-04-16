Dear Chishimba Kambwili

YOU HAVE MOCKED GOD BY MOCKING ZAMBIANS, YOU DESERVE TO BE DISCIPLINED, OTHER COUNTRIES LIKE SOUTH AFRICA WOULD HAVE BURIED YOU ALIVE FOR YOUR OWN WEALTH

Those journalists who were clapping for u are just as selfish as you are coz they where supposed to give u a slap on your face for insulting Zambians, you have now become used to us so u can say anything without regretting it, I just hope you have stollen a single coin from our mother Zambia

Ba Kambwili I can’t believe you said that from your own mouth, proudly saying you own more than seventy (70) properties in this country and a lot of other properties outside including England that’s the greatest insult you can never utter to the people of Zambia at the midst of poverty and bad governance

You even went as far as challenging Zambians to visit your house and check your collection of expensive cars, even said you don’t look poor even after they reduced your income You said you have never been broke in your entire life and your children have never been sent back from school “Insoni ebuntu”

The same way you apologised to Edgar Lungu should it be to the people of Zambia, I wish you know how many children are sent back from schools due to bad leadership, I wish you knew how many Zambians have no proper shelters, yet you alone own more than 70 Houses, Mr chishimba you should stop joking and taking the people of Zambia for grunted

People walk long distances to go for work and school but you just said no one has ever seen you walking and can proudly boast about it, who do you think you are Ba Kambwili?

Lastly, ba Kambwili from today you have lost that respect that people of Zambia had for you coz you have shown us your true colours, but all in all may God forgive you

Yours truly