NO MORE SPECULATION, IT’S SETTLED

I have been indebted by various individuals and political parties who have approached me over running for parliament in the August 2021 elections. To those that have offered support in various ways, I sincerely thank you.

To the presidents of the various political parties that have personally engaged me on the matter, I want to say thankyou sincerely for your confidence in my ability to be part of your vision for a better Zambia. I’m truly humbled.

I wish to make it known however that I am not contesting for any public office in the coming elections. My efforts are directed towards my music, activism and other non-partisan and non- political ventures where I feel my contribution is required. I also feel leadership is not just about assuming public office but more about practical and grassroot contributions away from the media frenzy. There is honor in not being called Honorable after all.

I will support like minded aspiring candidates with a bias towards Youth, Women and the Differently Abled who have not been adequately represented in the leadership bracket. My position remains non-partisan as ever.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised