I am not happy with where my father was buried but let’s move on – Kaweche

KAWECHE Kaunda says burying his father at Embassy Park still makes him unhappy, but: “let’s move on.”

“I’m not going to appeal because it doesn’t make any sense. My motion was to stop them from interring him (Dr Kaunda) at that point (Embassy Park), but they have already done it,” said Kaweche.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I’m not happy about it, but I’m not going to appeal.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail