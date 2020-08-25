I AM NOT MOBILISING TO REMOVE LUNGU – MBOWENI.

SOUTH Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni says his Tweet about mobilising against President Edgar Lungu for firing of Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya had nothing to do with internal politics.

Mboweni, who is also former chairperson of the SADC committee of Central Bank Governors, said he wants the regional body to rise up and defend the independence of central banks so that respected technocrats do not get fired anyhow.

He spoke to Spring TV in the video