I AM NOT PF, BUT WE HAVE A COMMON POLITICAL ENEMY HH

=============

For the good of this nation, I would rather have President Edgar Lungu than Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. I certainly don’t want Mr. Hichilema to rule this Country because he is a cold blooded CAPITALIST who is sponsored by IMPERIALISTS.

President Lungu on the other hand is a LOCAL PRESIDENT (UBUNTU PRESIDENT), he wants the Country to develop but he doesn’t want to leave anyone behind, while capitalists leave behind the weak to die.

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) is a new party lacking resources to put up a spirited political fight to beat parties like UPND, so we fight along side a stronger party, which is PF.

As we do that, EEP is also growing and getting to be known among the populace. This is politics, things don’t just happen overnight, you need to be patient and work on it every day, as I do.

Today many of you know about EEP and my leadership even if you may not agree with me, but that is not important, our objective for now is just to be known that EEP and Chilufya Tayali exist.

Later on we will give you more of EEP values, ideologies and plans (manifestos). But first we must fight this big political enemy who might extinguish our party and dreams.

Underrate EEP and my strategies at your own risk because you will miss out.

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO , PRESIDENT WAPA EASY!

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!

TAYALI THE SOCIAL MEDIA LEGEND!