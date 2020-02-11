Popular Zambian hip hop artiste Kondwani Kaira, better known by his stage name Chefy 187 says he has no affiliation with the ruling PF.

Clarifying his decision to perform at a PF function in Ndola on Saturday organized by Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo, Chefy said he does not belong to any political party.

He took to Twitter and in a serious of Tweets said he performed in Lubuto township because he considers that place as his home.

“Let’s address this. I have always tried to keep away from politics you ll rarely hear me speak on it or say anything that might be seen as political. Why? Because politics divide people. As an artist you have to be that unbiased voice for society,” he tweeted.

“From 2012 to 2015 I lived in lubuto Ndola near a place called Centre.This place is under honourable lusambo’s constituency so when he contacted me to provide entertainment services for an event where he donated a hearse to Lubuto clinic, somehow I felt compelled to doing it.”

“Because this is where I come from and it felt more like charity work above anything else. I’ve had shows at Kambeba (a lodge in Lubuto) and it felt like I was robbing people there, this was an opportunity to be part of an event were Lubuto people got something in return,” he stated.

“I knew I was going to be judged and it was going to look like a contradiction against what I stand for. But i also thought my people knew me better. That was a one off thing and I was there in my capacity as an entertainer not pushing anyones agenda.”

He added, “I appreciate the concern from people it means you care about this brand. It also means I have fans who have placed me under “any mistake, we are out” but how deep is your love if that’s all it takes for you to be gone?”

“Guys get it from me, ifwe ni teamu nyutulo (neutral) you ll probably never see me in that light again. But pa last “Family never needs explanation, enemies never believe you”.