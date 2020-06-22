Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has described as fake news reports that he is selling anointed hand sanitiser that could protect people against the the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) says an image circulating online of hand sanitisers, with the image of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s face on it is “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitiser or any sanitiser for that matter. That said, may we add that any church merchandise is sold through church channels and this can be verified”, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has been quoted by ECG news outlet.

Unconfrmed reports alleged that Bushiri was selling the ‘anointed’ sanitizer at about 20 thousand Malawi kwacha (R500).

The church has threatened to deal with anyone selling the fake products while riding on name and image of Prophet Bushiri and his church.

Bushiri, like most prosperity gospel pastors, sells anointed oils that followers believe protect them spiritually.