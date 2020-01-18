By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Following an exposure of treachery in the East, there have been some feeble stammering and stuttering “baba-yika-ing” reactions from some guilty quarters.

But the question is: why has Mr George Kanyamula Zulu come in when his name was not even mentioned?

Like my Eastern cousins would say it appears a’ Zulu: *_“A’dadya mtima wa sontho_*!

Kodi ni chani a’Zului achita zinthu mofulumira monga amachita sontho po thawa m’makoko a chimanga munthu akafikapo!

(Why is Mr Zulu is behaving like he ate the heart of the mouse that hides in the maize sheaves nibbling away at the maize and runs very quickly when it hears a person approaching?)

Why has the once upon a time respected Zulu hastily scurried into a defensive hole at the mention of treachery in the Eastern Province when his name was not even mentioned? What signal is he sending?

Isn’t he just confirming his guilt… that he is part of the self-frustrated cartel from the East?

Why the hasty knee jerk reaction? Why has he jumped the gun and come out of the blocks faster than a sprinter on steroids? Where and why is he running to hide?

What has he been “nibbling” at under the covers?

Mr Zulu is supposed to be an elderly man …in fact a grandfather and senior citizen and thus worthy of respect… but he himself is making it extremely difficult.

How does one respect a person who does not respect themselves?

I am not the one who recalled Mr George Zulu, he should learn to tame his frustrations; but since he doesn’t want to act his age and he wants to play politics, we shall take him on.

He may have contributed to the strengthening of the party in the east, but does that give him licence to seek to tear it down in the sneaky manner of a rat in a maize field?

And while late Chanda Chimba III happened to be my name sake, I never worked with him; but that’s not even the issue…Zambia like PF owes Zulu and his cohorts nothing.

The President owes them nothing.

We know they have been planning on either working for UPND or forming a Party; but they are spineless cowards and they have no guts to do it.

We challenge them to come out from hiding and let’s meet on the political battle field.

_“Buluzi wa mnyengo anapanidwa ndi chitseko”_.

The deceitful lizard was crushed by the door.

Ends…//…

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters