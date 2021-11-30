Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has announced that she is now a gold digger and she won’t pity anybody that has a weak gold.

Timeofgist recalls that Tonto Dikeh said she’s no longer gifting any man money or car as in the case of her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri. She also said the admirers should be financially buoyant because she wants such men and no longer expresses Indian love.

In her recent post, the single mother of one warn any prospective lover that she’s now “digging for gold” and she has no pity.

In her words ;

I AM DIGGING GOLD AND GOALS NOW…

.

Don’t come near me if your gold is weak cause I no pity you I will dig it.. and that of your future!!!

.

Yes I am a wealthy Gold/Goal Digger