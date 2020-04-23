I AM NYIRENDA, I AM NOT CHIPIMO TO CONTINUE WITH THE ALLIANCE – NAREP PRESIDENT
I am Nyirenda, I am not Chipimo to continue with the Opposition Alliance, says NAREP president Steve Nyirenda.
He said this in reaction to the move taken by the Opposition Alliance to dismember his party from the alliance.
“I am not disturbed by the move. If my predecessor believed in the alliance, I have a different philosophy all together. I am Nyirenda, I am not Chipimo to continue with the Opposition Alliance,” he said.
“I want to run the party differently. So, I welcome the move.”
Nyirenda was however quick to say he is more comfortable working with the ruling party than being a member of the Opposition Alliance.
“To be honest, I am more comfortable working with the ruling PF than being a member of the Alliance. If they want to engage us at some point, we are available to assist government deliver to the expectation of Zambians,” he added.
“I won’t say much for now because we are yet to issue a comprehensive statement.”
Opposition Alliance Spokesperson James Lukuku this morning announced the dismembering of NAREP from the Opposition Alliance.
The alliance has since wished NAREP and its leadership good luck.
