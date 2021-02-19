President Edgar Lungu says he is open for constructive criticism and value every Zambian’s comments positive or negative.

Lungu who is active on Facebook has been subjected to criticism on some occasions, while others stood by him on certain things.

Meanwhile, Lungu says he would love to see people continuing interacting with him on his social media handles telling him when he would be right or wrong.

Posting on his Facebook Lungu said:

“I always read and value your views and feedback, both critical and supportive ones.

“To both critics and supporters alike, I urge you to continue participating actively.”

Lungu added that it is the constructive criticism which helps him to effectively attend to issues of national interest for the benefit of the country at large.