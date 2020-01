I AM PATRIOTIC FRONT SAYS DANDY CRAZY.

I am a PF musician and I will remain loyal to President Edgar Lungu no matter how good or bad things become, musician Wesley Chibamba popularly known as Dandy Krazy has said.

“All the youths of this country, the PF cardres, PF musicians including myself, this coming elections 2021, lets all get behind our able leader Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” the 2011 Donchi Kubeba PF campaign song artiste said.