B Flow writes:

I AM READY TO DIE FOR THE TRUTH..

Last night, thugs led by a notorious criminal nicknamed as “BULLDOG” attacked me at Government Complex.

Today I have reported the ignorant cadres to Lusaka Central Police. I obtained a medical report and went to the hospital. I have been given some medication and x-rays were done.

Although I still feel pain on the left side of my face where I was slapped and punched, I thank God for your prayers and support. The most important thing is life. I trust that the police will do their job. We shall defence our democracy even if it means dying for it. More updates tomorrow. #AmakaMwishiwi #YufiShibuka #TheZambiaWeWant