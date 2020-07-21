“I AM READY TO PAY,” SAYS KALABA

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Harry Kalaba has accused President Edgar Lungu and the Cabinet of delaying the matter where 64 Ministers including himself are supposed to pay back to the state the money they accrued for their illegal stay in office after Parliament dissolution in 2016.

On Thursday last week, the constitutional court ruled by ordering the ministers and their deputies who illegally occupied office to pay back about 5 million kwacha in allowances and salaries they accrued in three months.

Mr Kalaba, however, has told 5fm news that he is ready to pay back the money which stands between 74 thousand and 77 thousand.

He says the ruling by the Constitutional Court is commendable but it should have been done a long time go.

5FM NEWS